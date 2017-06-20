Monsters' season opener suspended

× Expand Photo provided The Vermont Lake Monsters got their 2017 New York-Penn League season underway Monday night at LeLecheur Park, but couldn't finish it as their contest against the Lowell Spinners was suspended by rain in the top of the third inning with no score.

BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters got their 2017 New York-Penn League season underway Monday night at LeLecheur Park, but couldn't finish it as their contest against the Lowell Spinners was suspended by rain in the top of the third inning with no score. The game will resume on Tuesday in Lowell before the night's regularly-scheduled series finale.

Jesus Lopez collected Vermont's first hit of the season with a leadoff infield single to open the third, but then with one out and Jeramiah McCray at the plate the game was delayed by rain and later suspended. The game will resume Tuesday at 5:45 pm with McCray at the plate.

Vermont starter Jean Ruiz, making his first appearance in the United States after pitching the last two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, retired six of the seven Lowell batters he faced over the first two innings. After a 1-2-3 first inning and a pair of groundouts to start the second, the 20-year-old gave up a two-out single before a flyout to end the inning.

After the completion of the suspended game, the scheduled contest will begin 30 minutes later with the Lake Monsters Jhenderson Hurtado slated to start. Vermont will open its home season on Wednesday at 7:05 pm when the Lake Monsters host the Brooklyn Cyclones at historic Centennial Field.