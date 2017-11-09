Monument honors Korean veterans

RUTLAND | Vermont Korean War veterans dedicated a new war memorial in Rutland to mark the 60th anniversary of the longest military cease fire in history.

The plain, native stone memorial—inscribed with the words “freedom is not free” — located in Main Street Park (U.S. Route 7) honors fallen and living service members of the United Nations “police action” of the early 1950s.

The monument stands at the opposite end of the park from the city’s Vietnam War memorial.

Recent international concerns about North Korea remind us that while the Korean War ended in 1953, the armistice between the parties involved is considered to be a cease-fire agreement only and not an actual peace treaty.

United Nations forces included 178,426 dead and 32,925 missing. Approximately 2.5 million civilians were killed and wounded. North Korea claims it was the victor of the conflict.

Officers and members of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts, and other veteran groups including the Vermont Korean Veterans organization, tend this lasting monument to the men and women of America’s Forgotten War.