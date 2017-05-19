× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY – Members of the Middlebury Fire Department helped direct U.S. Route 7-bound traffic along Court Street on May 10. Meanwhile, other firefighters helped mop-up leaked oil that spilled from a Bet-Cha Transit school bus that was located near the entrance to the Mary Hogan Elementary School. The driver parked the disabled bus in the Aubuchon Hardware plaza lot during the cleanup. Firefighters applied an absorbent to safely soak up the oil. Traffic returned to normal within 30 minutes.