Moran joins McClure board

File photo Mary Moran.

MIDDLEBURY | The J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation in Middlebury, welcomed Mary Moran to its board of directors recently. Moran has a long history in public education and has served the Rutland City Public Schools since 1996, first as Assistant Superintendent and, since March 2000, as Superintendent of Education.

Moran has served on various education and community boards and projects, including the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the Vermont High School Task Force, the Vermont Superintendents Association, the American Association of School Administrators Executive Committee, and the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She also served on the Teaching American History Project Advisory Board at Castleton University, and is a past president of both the United Way of Rutland County and the Rutland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Currently, she serves on the Rutland City Public Schools Foundation, Project VISION, the Vermont Lumina 70/2025 Project, and the Vermont PBS Board of Directors.

“...Mary has joined us in our effort to promote opportunities for all Vermonters to achieve their full potential,” said McClure Foundation President Barbara Benedict. “Mary’s commitment to equity and to high standards has guided her nearly two decades of superintendency of Rutland City Public Schools and we know she’ll bring the same dedication to cultivating passionate, diverse, and resilient learners to the Foundation’s work across Vermont. Mary’s perspective as an educator, as a longtime advocate for career and technical education, and as a mentor to many of Vermont’s current public education leaders will help ensure that the McClure Foundation’s strategies and investments are aligned with current realities for students and educators.”