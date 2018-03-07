More on legal marijuana

After refusing pleas last month by at least two Vermont doctors’ organizations to listen to physicians about the medically-appropriate uses of marijuana, the Vermont Senate March 2 approved S216, to allow dispensaries to sell medical marijuana for any “disease, condition, or treatment as determined in writing by a qualifying patient’s health care professional” (pg. 334, March 1 Senate Journal).

S216 also requires the Vermont Department of Agriculture to establish marijuana testing laboratories, a necessary step towards legalizing commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana. The bill does not say how much these laboratories will cost or how they will be paid for.

Vermont legalized medical marijuana in 2004. Supporters said it treated cancer pain. Since then, the list of pot-treatable diseases has expanded dramatically. S216 removes any limit to the “debilitating conditions” for which marijuana may be prescribed.

S216 is seen as the latest example of an ongoing expansion of medical marijuana as big business. Vermont already has no restrictions on advertising medical marijuana. Last year Act 65 expanded the number of sales locations and allowed medical marijuana dispensaries to operate as for-profit businesses. Now S216 would allow marijuana to be dispensed for any “medical” reason. Its lead sponsor is Judiciary Chair Richard Sears (Bennington), the driving force behind full-scale commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana.

Representatives for the Vermont Medical Society and Physicians, Friends and Families for a Better Vermont this week both urged the Senate to hear committee testimony by physicians – to no avail. An amendment by members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee to strike language expanding the conditions and prescribers was rejected on the Senate floor. There were no recorded roll calls. The bill now goes to the Vermont House, which approved a personal possession bill earlier this year but is believed to be less sympathetic to commercial sale. Click here for contact information for all Vermont House members.

This isn’t the first time lawmakers and the drug industry have pushed “pain relief” without adequate input from doctors. The opioid crisis began after federal regulators, Congress and Big Pharma identified pain as a “vital sign” in the late 90’s. The “pain chart” became a required part of assessment and treatment. After a physician was successfully sued for refusing to fill an opiate prescription requested by the patient, resistance to over-prescribing opiates crumbled, resulting in the ongoing and horrific opiate epidemic.