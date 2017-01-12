More phone scams reported

by

RUTLAND — Vermont’s utilities follow clear state rules when working with customers about paying past due bills and do not demand credit card information or alternate payment mechanisms from a customer for any purpose. That’s why Vermont’s three largest utilities are joining together to alert customers that scammers regularly make calls threatening disconnection if payment is not made immediately, and those calls have increased recently. 

One customer ran into GMP’s office in Rutland after receiving such a call, alarmed that his restaurant might be disconnected while serving lunch. 

“We would never make a call threatening immediate disconnection if credit card information is not given immediately,” said Dorothy Schnure, spokesperson for Green Mountain Power. “We work with customers who are having difficulty paying a bill. If a customer has any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, we encourage them to hang up and call our listed number for any questions about their account status.” 

If customers receive any call with such a demand they should follow these steps:

• Do not provide payment or any other personal information;

• Do not engage with the caller;

• Immediately hang up;

• Do not call back the number; and

• Call your utility’s customer service number (GMP 888-835-4672, BED 802-865-7300, VEC 802-635-2331) to report the occurrence and to share any information you are able to provide, including name of the caller, caller’s phone number, and substance of the call.

Further, customers receiving such a call are encouraged to report this scam by contacting the Vermont Attorney General’s Office Consumer Assistance Program at 800.649.2424 (in-state only) or 802.656.3183 (from out of state numbers) or by visiting www.uvm.edu/consumer.

Tags

by

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines