More solar siting opposition

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A panoramic view of the Babcock Farm site of a proposed 2.2 megawatt solar power array at Park Street Extension. The Brandon Masonic Lodge is pictured at left.

BRANDON | A large solar power project planned for a rural section of Brandon has some town officials and neighbors upset.

“So far the reaction to this solar project has been a negative one,” Brandon Town Manager David Atherton told the Eagle last week.

The 2.2 megawatt plant is planned for a 27-acre parcel on the Babcock Farm at the intersection of Park Street Extension and Country Club Road.

The site is just to the north of the Brandon Masonic Lodge.

Atherton said that the project is being spearheaded by Conti Group Solar of New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Conti Group is a developer, planner, designer, engineer, constructor, owner and operator of capital-asset projects such as solar-energy arrays.

“Founded in 1906 in New Jersey, our origins in the construction industry stem from delivering quality projects using innovation and creative problem solving,” according to Conti CEO Matthew Skidmore.

Others see more large solar construction as the only way to realize state mandated alternative energy goals by 2025.

“For solar to provide 20 percent of Vermont’s electric supply by 2025 means that we will have increased solar generation by a factor of eight in a decade,” according to David Hill of the Vermont Energy Investment Corp. Hill has pointed to the Vermont Solar Pathways study in 2017. “Growth of that magnitude is consistent with what we see today, and it will certainly have impacts looking forward. The (Pathways) study identifies those impacts and how to manage them. Overall we found that Vermont’s solar economy is strong and is demonstrating the potential to be a national leader.”

But as far as the Babcock project demonstrating potential to the Brandon community, Atherton and other officials may be scratching their collective heads.

“I don’t see the Babcock Farm project providing any benefits to the town (or residents), especially on their electric bill,” Atherton told the Eagle.

According to Atherton, the property is currently zoned “rural development”.

“ There is concern amongst the town that this is ag land that will be lost to solar development,” Atherton said.

“(However,) you should know that Brandon does support solar, when done right,” he added. “We actually have quite a few solar arrays throughout the town. You don’t see them because the developers have worked with the town and landowners to keep them out of sight.”