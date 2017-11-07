Most decorated veteran remembered

× Expand Library of Congress: Public domain photo Vermont resident John Clagett died in 2013 but he is still remembered as a highly decorated U.S. Navy veteran. During World War II, Clagett commanded a P.T. boat at the Battle of Guadalcanal and was severely injured in the sinking of P.T. 111 on Feb. 1, 1943.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury resident John Clagett died in 2013 but he is still remembered as one of Vermont’s most highly decorated U.S. Navy veterans.

During World War II, Clagett commanded a P.T. boat at the Battle of Guadalcanal and was severely injured in the sinking of P.T. 111 on Feb. 1, 1943.

His many accomplishments included graduating from the Naval Academy, receiving a Ph.D. from Yale University, spending three years in Norway with the diplomatic corps, and being professor emeritus of English at Middlebury College. He was a devout member of St. Stephen’s Church in Middlebury.

Clagett’s hobbies included skiing, fishing and reading; he was the author of 19 fiction and non-fiction books. Several of his historical novels, including “The Slot,” “Papa Tango,” and “Typhoon 1944,” explore the lives of men—and their families—during wartime.

Among Clagett’s notable novels is a science-fiction work about a nuclear power plant accident, titled “The Orange R,” it was set in the fictional town of Waybury, Vt.