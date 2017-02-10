Motor vehicle crash under investigation

On Jan. 26, at approximately 11:13 p.m., the Fair Haven Police Department, Castleton Police Department and State Police were notified from a third party of a motor vehicle crash in the Fair Haven area. Officers eventually located the crash on Blissville Road in the Town of Poultney. Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveled off the right (west) side of the roadway and struck a tree. 

The only occupant of the vehicle who was present was intoxicated and unable to provide state police with any information about the crash. At this time, the identity of the operator is unknown. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Gardner at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland, 802-773-9101.

