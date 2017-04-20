Motor vehicle crash

WEST RUTLAND — On April 13, 2017, at approximately 7:41 a.m.Troopers at the Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US Route 4, near the exit 6 on ramp, in the town of West Rutland. Initial investigation revealed that an International dry bulk tanker driven by Dumitru Morari, 31, of Colchester was traveling westbound attempting to merge onto US Route 4 from Boardman Hill Road. Morari was attempting to merge into traffic when the vehicle behind him on the on ramp passed him. As Morari was looking into his left side view mirror he began to run out of roadway. The right tires of his vehicle went off the roadway and he was unable to regain control and was not able to stay on the roadway. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Gardner at the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.