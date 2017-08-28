Motorcyclist killed in Route 7 accident

NEW HAVEN | At approximately 4:46 p.m., Aug. 26, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a three vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 at the intersection of Campground Road in New Haven.

The motorcycles involved in the crash matched the description of speeding motorcycles a VSP trooper attempted to stop in Middlebury.

Preliminary investigation indicates motorcyclist Christopher Dusablon, 29, of Essex Junction, and Joshua Morris, 25, of Bakersfield, were traveling northbound on Route 7, together on their motorcycles, and collided with one another prior to striking Jason Roberts, 35, of Rutland.

The impact between the three vehicles caused Morris to be ejected from his motorcycle and Dusablon to become lodged underneath the truck.

Dusablon was pinned underneath the truck driven by Roberst until rescuers could extricate him.

Dusablon was later pronounced dead at UVM Porter Medical center.

The crash caused Route 7 to be closed for several hours and traffic to be diverted around the scene via side road

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police at (802) 388-4919.