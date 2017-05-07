Mountain Health Dental offers quality, affordable, friendly care

× Expand Photo by Alice Dubenetsky The Mountain Health Dental Team, R-L: Diane Mortier, RDH; Susan Grimes, DDS; Emily Sheehan, Dental Assistant; John Viskup, DMD

BRISTOL — Did you know that Mountain Health Dental Center offers a full range of dental services? The services are available to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances, and help is available to help patients through every step of the process.

Mountain Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving the community’s health care needs by offering high-quality affordable care, including dental. Their staff works with all patients to make sure they can afford the care they need, by offering payment plans and sliding scale discount programs.

Outreach/Enrollment Coordinator Kaylana Blindow helps patients navigate the various insurance options and programs available to Vermonters to get them the care they need at a price they can afford. If Green Mountain Care won’t cover the entire cost of needed dental work, Dr. Dynasaur often will. She helps patients wade through the often bewildering coverage options and regulations of various insurance options available to them.

Currently, Mountain Health has two dentists. Dr. John Viskup, DMD, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine who has practiced in New York City, Vergennes and Watisfield. Susan Grimes, DDS, FAGD has been practicing General Dentistry in Vermont since 1983, and has participated in volunteer dental missions in Thailand and Kenya. The dentists are supported by Diane Mortier, Registered Dental Hygienist, and Emily Sheehan, Dental Assistant.

The dentists work with patients to form lasting relationships. Education is an important part of those relationships, and the dentists emphasize the importance of good oral health and how it affects the body as a whole.

Since it’s beginning Mountain Health’s Dental Practice has impacted members of the community in important ways. Blindow shared the story of a pregnant woman whose dental problems had made eating a struggle. She was eligible for Green Mountain Care, and because she was already enrolled in Dr. Dynasaur, she was able to get all of the dental work she needed with a reduced financial burden, and was covered up to 60 days after pregnancy. The dentist was even able to strengthen and save teeth that normally would need extraction.

A patient who saw Diane Mortier, the Dental Hygienist, reported that it was the “best dental experience” of her life, because of Diane’s energy, conversation, and the quality of her work. Chalk up another fan of both Mountain Health Center and Mountain Health Dental Care.

Mountain Health Center’s mission statement is: “To strengthen our communities by improving the health of all our neighbors by providing health care with skill, compassion and respect; lowering the barriers to affordable care and delivering broad-based services including preventative, dental, mental and primary health care.” The addition of dental services enhances their mission greatly by bringing an even more comprehensive level of service to the community.