Mr. Dairy: ‘Field Days’ founder Lucien Paquette at 100+

× Expand Lucien Paquette

NEW HAVEN — If there ever was a “secret” to living to the age of 100 plus, Lucien Paquette is more than willing to admit it probably has something to do with a watchful Providence and — maybe, too — fresh beet greens from his backyard garden.

Lucien was born at home, Aug. 14, 1916 on a dairy farm in Craftsbury to devout Roman Catholic, French-Canadian immigrant parents.

Between later serving as a county extension agent, Morgan Horse Farm superintendent, agricultural educator and founding father of Addison County Fair & Field Days, he and his late wife, Loretta, settled in Middlebury and raised 12 children, all following their 1945 marriage.

Paquette came up with the idea to create Addison County Fair & Field Days after World War II.

“Wouldn’t it be good to let people learn about these new things?” he said. “So, I contacted local business people. Everyone liked the idea. They would pay a fee to exhibit their wares. So, the first year we had a two-day event in July, later it was moved to August. We set up a tent on Munger Street in East Middlebury that was 100 feet long. We did that for several years rotating the site between five farms.”

His idea was to hold Field Days on an active farm where equipment could be operated. Both men and women worked with equipment demonstrations even cooking, canning and other demonstrations.

“Of course, today, Field Days has grown and we have a permanent site in New Haven, but it has pretty much stayed the way I envisioned it. Today, Addison County Fair & Field Days is noted as the largest agricultural fair in Vermont. We’re proud of the fact.”