Mt. Abe’s Successful Mentoring Program Partners Youths With Caring Adults

× Expand Photo provided by Mt. Abe Mentoring Program Mentors and mentees gather for a game of horseshoes

BRISTOL — There is one variable that many childhood experts agree can ameliorate the uncertainty in the lives of “at risk” youths. A caring adult willing to take a few hours a week for a one-on-one relationship with a child or young adult can have an enormous impact on that child’s life and future success. Children who have been asked how they overcame childhood challenges overwhelmingly respond, “I had someone who believed in and cared about me.”

Mentoring is an ancient concept that has its roots in Greek mythology, when Odysseus entrusted the care of his son to his elderly friend Mentor before he left for the Trojan War. Today a mentor may still be defined at “an experienced and trusted advisor”. A youth mentoring program pairs a child with an older person who becomes a listening ear and a helping hand - a friend.

Mount Abraham Union High School has an active and successful mentoring program, headed by Brenda Mckean of Starksboro. The program, modeled after the successful mentoring program at Robinson Elementary School, currently has 15 matches in grades 7 -12. Mentors and mentees meet and enjoy activities together out in the community, ranging from lunch, a hike or taking in a game at UVM. They also all gather several times a year for a group activity where all the mentors and mentees enjoy each others company. They may go bowling or have a game night—any activity they can do together.

× Expand Photo provided by Mt. Abe Mentoring Program Mentees show of some of the cookies they baked for a holiday community dinner in Bristol.

Last Christmas a group of mentors and mentees gathered to bake thousands of cookies for a community dinner at a local restaurant, and many of them stayed to help serve, hang coats and clear tables. Mckean says that activities that involve giving back help the students understand their value to the community. Students learn that selflessness can be its own reward.

Mckean says that mentees and mentors forge strong bonds. “Mentoring is about relationships. I’m a firm believer that the power of positive relationships can drive students to realize their dreams,” she said.

The National Mentoring Partnership released a study completed in 2014 that showed “a profound positive impact on youth, especially at-risk youth. The study found that at-risk youth who had a mentor were 200 percent more likely to hold a leadership position in a school club, sports team or school council. They are 81 percent more likely to participate in sports, 78 percent more likely to volunteer in their communities, and 55 percent more likely to enroll in college. They are also less likely to use illegal drugs, drink alcohol or engage in violent activity.

Such positive results are why volunteers like Mckean have taken on the job of providing a framework of mentorships in Vermont schools. Mentoring, which is simply an adult being a friend and spending one-on-one time with a young person, just works.

Mt. Abe’s mentors and mentees have been together in a friendship for an average of four years, some for as long as eight years. Some have moved from elementary to middle and high school together.

Both mentors and mentees benefit from their special relationship. Mckean recalls a particularly poignant conversation she had with a mentor in which he related that while having a conversation with his mentee he suddenly realized his friend was not a boy anymore, and that he was talking man-to-man with the boy he’d met years before. Mckean said it was a “shining moment” in the mentors mind.

For more information about Mt. Abe’s mentoring program, or to volunteer to become a mentor, contact Brenda Mckean at bmckean@anesu.org.