Mt. Abe students rally for the climate

× Expand Photo provided by Caroline Patrie Carley Sherwin, Becca Laurent, Julia Norris, Kai Corell display handmade signs at Youth Lobby Day in Montpelier last week.

BRISTOL — Students from Mt. Abraham Union Middle and High Schools joined more than 1,400 counterparts from across the state on April 12 for Youth Lobby Day 2017 in Montpelier. Students were there to reach out and connect with one another and with legislators who they hope will address their concerns about climate change and other issues important to their generation.

The Mt. Abe group was organized by Caroline Patrie, the Advisor of the school’s Environmental Action Group. They rallied a group of 53 student who were bussed to the event in time to join the 1 1/2 mile parade that marched to the Statehouse lawn. Patrie noted that the event was a rally, not a protest. It was a learning experience where students could interact with kids from other schools and learn to express their views in a respectful manner. “I felt it was an important thing to do,” said Patrie. “Giving them a sense of empowerment and responsibility - the feeling I want them to get is that no matter what the subject, they can figure out their role.”

× Expand Photo provided by Caroline Patrie Adeline Crosthwait, Owein LaBarr, Nick Caitlin, Will Schoenhuber, Aiden Warren register to vote at Youth Lobby Day in Montpelier last week.

Patrie said the students were very impressed with how many people care about environmental issues, including their Representative Dave Sharpe (D-Bristol) who met with them to discuss the carbon tax, pending plastic bag legislation and Vermont’s 2050 fossil-free goal. There was also a voter registration table, and five Mt. Abe students took advantage of the opportunity and registered on the spot. Adeline Crosthwait, Owein LaBarr, Nick Caitlin, Will Schoenhuber, Aiden Warren will be ready to vote in upcoming elections.

Mt. Abe teachers are helping students learn to engage in critical thinking on a range of issues, not just on climate change. Patrie said students are encouraged to actively seek out and understand other ways of thinking about subjects, and to practice the art of engaging people with divergent viewpoints in a civil manner.

Students brought handmade signs, some of which are works of art in themselves. Patrie said they are displayed near the school’s library, where they may be viewed by the public.