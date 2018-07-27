MUHS grads receive scholarships

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Andrea Boe × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Keagan Dunbar Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont Federal Credit Union is excited to have awarded four, $2,000 scholarships in 2018.

Scholarships were awarded to graduating Middlebury high school seniors, Andrea Boe and Keagan Dunbar, as well as Kimberly Howrigan and John O’Sullivan-Griffith who are currently enrolled in higher education.

Andrea Boe is a recent graduate of Middlebury Union High School and will be studying English at Tufts University.

Keagan Dunbar graduated in June from Middlebury Union High School. This fall, Keagan will begin studying biology at Colby College.

Other students also received scholarships.

Kimberly Howrigan is currently attending the University of Southern Maine where she is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting and finance. Kimberly graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 2015.

John O’Sullivan-Griffith is currently attending Cornell University in pursuit of his Bachelor’s Degree in business with a concentration in Finance. John is a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 2015.

Recipients were selected by a volunteer Scholarship Committee and were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership activities, service to the community, and responses to an essay question.