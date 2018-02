× Expand Photo courtesy MUHS

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Union High School senior student Julian Schmitt was honored at the State House in Montpelier recently as one of the 2018 Vermont Presidential Scholars. The event was attended by Gov. Phil Scott and was hosted by the Vermont Agency of Education. Schmitt was recognized, with other students, for leadership, academic merit, and service to their local communities. He has been invited to apply for the nationwide U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.