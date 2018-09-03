Mullin reappointed to GMC board

× Expand State of Vermont photo Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has reappointed former Republican Sen. Kevin Mullin, of Rutland, as chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.

RUTLAND | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has reappointed former Republican Sen. Kevin Mullin, of Rutland, as chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.

For the last 15 months, Mullin served as the interim chair, completing the remainder of Al Gobeille’s term, who stepped down in January 2017 to serve as the secretary of Human Services.

“I’m grateful to Kevin and the rest of the board for their hard work as a key partner in regulating Vermont’s healthcare system,” said Scott. “For many in Vermont, health insurance coverage is the biggest strain on the family’s pocket book. I know Kevin understands this fact and has been a good partner in our efforts to moderate the rate of growth in healthcare costs in Vermont. Now in year two of our federal All-Payer waiver, Kevin’s leadership will continue to help as we advance health reform efforts that maintain quality healthcare coverage at affordable costs to Vermonters.”

Created by the legislature in 2011, the Green Mountain Care Board’s priorities are focused on:

Overseeing a healthcare payment and delivery system designed to improve the quality of care while reducing costs: Monitoring and exerting downward pressure on overall healthcare spending, developing programs and creating partnerships to assess and enhance quality and safety in the healthcare system, and enhancing system transparency and consumer involvement.

“I want to thank the governor for reappointing me chair of the board,” Mullin said. “I support the governor’s goals to grow Vermont’s economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable... .”

Mullin is a former small business owner and entrepreneur. He lives in Rutland with his wife, Cynthia. He served 19 years in the Vermont legislature. As a member of the Vermont Senate Health and Welfare Committee, he helped to write both Catamount Health and Green Mountain Care. He has served on numerous community and professional boards.