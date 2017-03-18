Multiple burglaries in Cuttingsville

CUTTINGSVILLE – On Feb. 28, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a burglary at the Cuttingsville Post Office located at 5446 VT RT 103. During the course of investigation, troopers found The Rustic Rooster restaurant located adjacent to the post office had also been burglarized. In speaking with the restaurant’s owner and the postal clerk, it was determined that small monetary valued items had been taken from within both establishments.

At approximately 8 a.m., VSP also responded to John C Stewart & Son Inc. located at 5227 VT RT 103 regarding another burglary. In speaking with employees, it was determined that a customer’s vehicle had been stolen from within the parking lot. The car stolen was a Vermont registered black 2008 four door Ford Focus. The vehicle was described as also having a green 802 sticker and a white golden retriever sticker on the rear windshield.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries or has seen the stolen car are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip text “CRIMES” to keyword “VTIPS” or utilize vtips.info in order to submit anonymous information.