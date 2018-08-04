MUMS summer camp goes green

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio MUMS Wild SCIde summer camp: The student team Six Arrows (pictured) received a gold medal while the remaining won silver medals for their action plans to reduce, reuse and recycle waste at three sites.

Photo by Lou Varricchio Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman was one of the judging board members.

MIDDLEBURY | Every summer, Middlebury Union Middle School learn the art of cooperation while gaining practical skills in a range of scored activities. Last year’s “Shark Tank” program had students creating business plans judged by a panel of local professionals. This summer, students combined science, engineering and environmental concerns in a camp titled MUMS Wild SCIde (pronounced “side”).

A team of three students made their final presentations July 27 to an environmental board which included Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

“During the course of the four weeks, 11, 12, and 13-year-old Wild SCIde campers transformed into engaged and empowered environmental engineers as they conducted residential, business, and school waste audits, analyzed and interpreted results, identified problems, brainstormed and researched potential solutions, worked with mentors from the local waste district, and developed a plan of action to present to a panel of environmental stewards,” according to MUMS English teacher and Curriculum Leader Martha Santa Maria.

One student team received a gold medal (calling itself the Six Arrows) while the remaining teams won silver medals for their action plans to reduce, reuse and recycle waste at three sites: a local private residence, the Citizens Bank branch in Middlebury, and MUHS, all in Addison County. Student teams are as follow: 1. Silver: The Residential Recyclers (private resident)-Nick Bergeron, Jacob Tompson , Atticus Peterson, Alysa Farley, and Layne Chant; 2. Gold: The Six Arrows (Citizens Bank)-Dante Beck, Josie Wagers, David Corkins, Maya Huestis, Bowie Berloso, and Rose Bright; 3. Silver: Planet Protectors (MUHS)-Gavin Li, Sania Belair, Remy Howe, Devon Cyr, Jeremiah Tinker, and Orlinne Maceno.

“Katie Moquin and I are very proud of our students,” according to Santa Maria. “Our students are incredibly fortunate to have the community participating in their learning, from a neighborhood residence, business, and school to allow the waste audits, to the college providing a tour of their waste programs, and the awesome Wild SCIde Environmental Board members who volunteered their time and expertise. We are fortunate to work in an engaged community that provides real-world learning opportunities to its children.”

The mock enviro board was comprised of Lt. Gov. Zuckerman, Dr. Rebecca Gould, a Middlebury College professor of environmental studies, Patti Johnson, ACSWMD business manager, and Kimberly Bickham, Middlebury College supervisor of waste management.

Board members determined the rating (gold, silver, or bronze) for each team’s environmental action plan.