Museum seeks World War 1 photos

MIDDLEBURY | The Henry Sheldon Museum of Middlebury will be featuring a WWI exhibit at 1 Park St. in downtown Middlebury, from July 31 through Nov. 11. The latter date marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the war, thought then to be The War to End All Wars.

The exhibit will feature profiles of a selection of the men and women from Middlebury and Addison County who served in WWI either in the military or as civilians. The Museum seek names of these veterans, their histories, photos, letters, diaries, scrapbooks, and souvenirs they brought back from Europe to potentially borrow for the exhibit. A memorial plaque in Middlebury lists 141 area residents who served in WWI and the local Middlebury American Legion memorial honors 3 who died in WWI.

The exhibit will include wartime letters between Jacob Johnson Ross, M.D. who served as the flight surgeon for the 17th Aero Squadron, and his Middlebury family, plus French and German war memorabilia he brought home to Vermont.

If you have WWI memorabilia related to a Middlebury or Addison County WWI veterans, military or civilian, man or woman, please email Executive Director William Brooks, wbrooks@henrysheldonmuseum.org and outline what you have for him to review. The exhibit will be a fitting tribute to these men and women, but also a timely reminder of the multiple, complex consequences of war. Please respond by Feb. 23, 2018.

The Henry Sheldon Museum is located across from the Ilsley Library. For more information call (802) 388-2117 or visit our website: www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org.