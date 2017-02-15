Musician mixer on tap at Radio Bean | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will screen “Moonlight” on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

“Moonlight” explores what it means to grow up black in America. Nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, the movie is a 2016 breakout hit.

Tickets are $12. For more information, contact the Town Hall Theater Box Office at 382-9222.

A bluegrass jam session is slated to take place at the Marquis Theater in Middlebury on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 388-4841.

The Morgenstern Piano Trio will perform at the Mahaney Center for the Arts at Middlebury College on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The trio will perform works by Tailleferre, Ravel and Vermont native Pierre Jalbert. Prior to the performance, Jalbert will host a lecture at 6:30 p.m. This concert has reserved seating — to reserve your ticket, which costs $20, contact the Mahaney Box Office at 443-6433.

× Expand Photo via Facebook Boontango

On Feb. 18, DJ Mega will perform at Center Street Alley in Rutland. Ages 21 and up. On Feb. 24, fusion band Boontango will perform at the Center Street Alley. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Free entry. This show is also ages 21 and up. For more information, visit facebook.com/centerstreetalley.

The Rutland Country Club will host the “Frosty Feet 5K” for Autism awareness on Feb. 20. An entry fee of $10 is required. A portion of all proceeds from this race will be donated to Silver Tower charities. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The race is slated for 11 a.m. For more information, visit rutlandrec.com.

On Feb. 24, the Castleton Gallery in Rutland will open a new exhibit titled “Revival: Stone and Steel.” The exhibit will feature the works of Don Ramey, Paul Marr Hillaird, Heather Ritchie and Sabrina Fadial. An opening reception is slated for 6 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/castletonuniversitygalleries.

The Addison Volunteer Fire Department will host a community breakfast on Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children. All proceeds will benefit the fire department, and will be used to purchase equipment. For more information, call 759-2237.

American Legion Post #14 in Vergennes will host a Valentine’s Day charity dance on Feb. 18. Proceeds will benefit locals Chris, Julia and Jase Allen. Jase was born with down syndrom and a heart defect, according to organizers, and will require open heart surgery in March. Tickets to attend the dance are $10. A 50/50 raffle and bake sale are also slated. For more information, call 877-3216.

On Feb. 17, the Golden Well Farm in New Haven will host “Basmati & Blues,” a unique farm-to-table Indian food and live blues event. At 6 p.m., festivities begin with the musical stylings of Zach Rhoads and Zach DeFranco, both from Burlington. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for ages 12-18 and $10 for children over 3. For more information, visit goldenwellapiaries.com.

The Mountain Says No releases new LP

On Feb. 17, local rock outfit The Mountain Says No will celebrate the release their latest album, “Golden Landfill,” with a special performance at Burlington’s Arts Riot.

Joining the group are Invisible Homes, Sad Turtle and the Villanelles. Also on tap is a light show by Heavy Light Vt.

“Golden Landfill” is a delightfully riotous affair. The lead vocals on this album are monotonous, subdued — yet Jedd Kettler, Andrew Frappier, Justus Gaston, and Ben Maddox of The Mountain Says No somehow makes it work.

Doors for the band’s CD release concert open at 8 p.m. The first band is slated to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 ahead, $10 at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/themountainsaysno.

× Expand Radio © Bloom Machine Photography A show at Radio Bean.

Musician mixer on tap at Radio Bean

Radio Bean will host a unique musician mixer on Feb. 23.

According to organizers, this event is planned for people in the Burlington area to share their interest in music. The goal is to bring local musicians together.

The mixer is slated for 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/radiobean.