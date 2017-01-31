Muslim girls making change in Bristol

× Expand Kirin Waqar, Hawa Adam, and Lena Ginawi (Balkisa Abdikadir not available for photo).

BRISTOL — Four Vermont Muslim teen slam poets who call themselves “Muslim Girls Making Change” will share their experiences at a One World Library Project program in Bristol this month. The teens, who are juniors at Burlington and South Burlington High School, perform slam poetry to express their passionate concerns. They will present and discuss their work on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol at a free event hosted by the One World Library Project and sponsored by the Bristol Friends of the Arts.

Dedicated to social justice, “Muslim Girls Making Change” is a youth-led group created by Hawa Adam, Kiran Waqar, Lena Ginawi, and Balkisa Abdikadir. All four grew up in Vermont, though their cultural roots include Pakistan, Yemen, Egypt, Kenya, and Somalia.

“The voices of young Muslims, particularly African-American Muslims, aren’t heard all that much,” explains Kiran Waqar. “People put us in boxes and get blocks around what we look like.” Through performance, the group dispels stereotypes about Muslim women and advocates for positive change.

“Muslim Girls Making Change” was formed almost a year ago. Last February, they started writing after hearing about Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Festival in Washington, D.C. The students were already involved in a range of advocacy work and got excited about reaching a broader audience. “Slam poetry allows us to be heard about issues we care deeply about,” says Waqar.

The four poets write all their own material. Some pieces are collaborations while others are composed individually. Each member only performs the pieces she helped compose. “That’s what we feel most deeply,” Waqar points out. Writing can be hard work, but the fun begins after writing. “We try to present each poem in a way that brings the message forward.”

“Hijab 101” by Kiran Waqar and Hawa Adam, excerpted below, explores the authors’ experience as Muslim American women.

Lesson #4: Hijab and feminism/Feminism today means loving your body/Accepting your body/Showing your body without any reservations/And I do that, by covering my body/By controlling who sees my body, I reclaim it/It’s my right/So next time you say women shouldn’t be shamed for their clothing/Don’t forget this hijab/I’ll rock my short or long hijab/My black abaya/My niqab and my burkini

The teen performers developed close bonds through their creative journey. The process of writing, rehearsing, travelling, and performing evokes a range of emotions from shared giggles to tears. Last summer, MGMC reached their goal of performing at Brave New Voices. While in D.C. the experienced blending into a diverse community of people for the first time, which accentuated their daily challenge of always standing out. On the ride home, the students discussed their feelings. “We all started crying,” says Waqar. “It was the first time we seriously talked about how exhausting it gets to be different...[the experience in D.C.] got us more comfortable with ourselves and really pulled us together.”

“Muslim Girls Making Change” feel a sense of purpose in their work. “This isn’t just for us,” shares Balkisa Abdikadir. “It’s for everybody else in the community at large...It’s more than just the four of us.” Lena Ginawi adds, “Slam poetry has made me into a better person. I don’t want to let that go.”

For more information about “Muslim Girls Making Change”, see their website at http://muslimgirlsmakingchange.weebly.com/

For more information on this event or about One World Library Project, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at 802-453-2366 or go to www.OneWorldLibraryProject.org or the One World Library Project Facebook page.