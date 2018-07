× Expand Photo provided

People of all ages and interests came together at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum June 23-24 for Abenaki Heritage Weekend. The annual celebration, organized by the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, brought together over 100 Abenaki culture bearers and artists from the Elnu, Koasek, Nulhegan and Missisquoi tribes. Chief Don Stevens narrated the event and introduced many of the presentations.