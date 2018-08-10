Neighbor complains about airport noise

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio East Middlebury resident Anne Christie wants to get the word out regarding making complaints about aircraft noise. Pictured: Middlebury State Airport Manager Cisco Herrera oversaw new runway and taxiway construction in 2017.

MIDDLEBURY | At the July 31 Middlebury Selectboard meeting, Chris English, assistant town manager, reported that East Middlebury resident Anne Christie spoke to board members about her interest in “getting the word out” about the process for making complaints to the Vermont Agency of Transportation about aircraft noise at Middlebury State Airport.

Christie was informed that information about the process can be found on the town website: www.townofmiddlebury.org, under “community websites” in the upper right corner of the main page where visitors can select “Middlebury Airport: Aircraft complaints”.

In spite of some complaints, recent improvements at the airport meet FAA guidelines for safety as well as noise.

The runway was extended 700 feet for a total length of 3,200 feet. It was also widened, five feet on each side, for a total width of 60 feet. Removal of some tall trees at the north end of the runway also meet FFA requirements for a 20-to-1 glide slope ratio.

In another item related to East Middlebury, the selectboard awarded a contract for $5,182 to Northeast Archaeology Research Center, Inc. (N.E. ARC), under the sole-source provision of the town’s procurement policy, for an archaeological phase I survey of the East Middlebury Flood Resiliency Project Area.

Under the contract, N.E. ARC will complete a required survey of four designated archaeologically sensitive areas that could be impacted to some degree by upcoming work within the 1.6-mile project area.

