Neighbors hopped up over hopyard

CHARLOTTE | New York businessman Peter Briggs wants to cash-in on the Vermont microbrew boom by growing water-intensive hops and barley crops on 30 acres of the former Mack Farm.

The future hopyard, called Mt. Philo Hops, is located on Thompson Point Road in Charlotte near Mt. Philo State Park.

Approximately 20 neighbors adjacent to the farm got wind of the operation; they’re not happy with Briggs’ plans and the potential loss of valley views, increased use of subterranean water in the area and agricultural chemicals.

Tall wooden poles, nearly 18 feet tall, are used to grow the climbing hop vines. The hop flowers are then harvested from the plant.

According to All About Beer Magazine, American brewers have boosted the hopping levels of their IPAs (India pale ales) to such an extent that a new beer style has emerged: so-called double or “imperial” IPA. These big beers feature even more hop power and alcohol to match.

This is the craze that is fueling hop farm plans in Vermont, such as Briggs’.

He told reporters last week that lower-growing crops will be used to address neighborhood concerns, but some residents are still not happy.

To address local water concerns, Briggs installed two artificial ponds that will hold a total of 1.2 million gallons of water.

But that may not be enough, according to one neighbor. Linda Samter is concerned about wells going dry in the area. Such an occurrence has happened even before the hop crop comes in next spring.

“[The ponds]...will run dry in just two weeks of operation,” she said.

Briggs has hired a hydrogeologist to address the concerns.

It appears likely that the 20 neighbors concerned will go down the litigation route to either stop Briggs’ farm or force changes to his plans.