New ACTR bus pull-off downtown

MIDDLEBURY | To improve public safety, ACTR will make use of the dedicated bus pull off near St. Stephen’s Church after the Jan. 1.

ACTR had temporarily delayed this action until after the busy holiday shopping season. The temporary delay necessitated heightened caution by car drivers and bus drivers while passenger activity took place in the travelled lane.

An average 40 riders per day have relied on the Middlebury Post Office stops since they were added to bus schedules on Dec. 1. This access makes the downtown reachable by transit riders, ensuring the Town and ACTR meet ADA and Title VI requirements for accessibility similar to handicapped-accessible parking spots.

Commuters and shoppers who choose to ride the bus are helping to alleviate downtown congestion, not adding to it with personal vehicles, which also reduces the pressure on parking spots.

The accommodation by ACTR to use the travel lane during December was made with the intention to reduce risk.

“The temporary holiday configuration has led to some riders darting across both lanes of traffic, rather than waiting on the St. Stephen’s side behind parked cars where sight lines are poor,” Jim Moulton, ACTR executive director, said.

Moulton said that bus pull-offs at busy locations are safer for pedestrians, car drivers and bus riders. Pulling out of traffic at this spot helps car drivers because it is less disruptive to traffic flow, which improves safety and reduces driver inconvenience and frustration.