New boom in Vermont’s wool trade

Photo provided Wool yarn made in Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | “For people allergic to wool, one’s heart can only bleed.” - Elizabeth Zimmermann

Many Vermonters love wool, lots of it.

From cozy scarves to traditional Buffalo-plaid Mackinaw hunting jackets, more than a few Vermonters have a passion for not only wearing the stuff, but doing barnyard shearing and making yarn to produce all things woolen. And many have discovered a passion for nature’s best insulation after living in the Green Mountain State for a very short time—well, at least one winter’s duration.

“Wool is my favorite knitting fiber,” said Donna Druchunas of Barton, Vt. “There’s just something so comforting and cozy about the feeling of sheep’s wool, that I can never find anything else that beats it in my book.”

Druchunas keeps busy with all things woolen in her Barton house and studio. While it’s a labor of love, she’s sold patterns and books to Vermonters starting out in the world of wool.

Jenna Woginrich of her one-woman Cold Antler Farm, located in Washington County, N.Y., just across the Rutland County, Vt., line, says making her own wool is not only satisfying but it’s a valuable skill, too.

Among Woginrich’s several books about homesteading and small farming, is her popular volume titled, “Cold Antler Farm: A Memoir of Growing Food and Celebrating Life on a Scrappy Six-Acre Homestead”. It has been a popular guide for Vermont-North Country homesteaders who like to do their own shearing.

Woginrich says shearing sheep, or even goats an alpacas, is necessary to make clothing yarn, but it’s also important for the animals. Shearing makes the animals healthier and happier.

Here in Vermont, wool mostly comes from sheep, goats and alpacas, but the textile fiber can come from other animals, like angora from rabbits.

Scientifically speaking, according to wool expert and author Ann Braaten, “Wool mainly consists of protein together with a few percent lipids. In this regards it is chemically quite distinct from the more dominant textile, cotton, which is mainly cellulose.”

Vermont’s modern mills:

Beyond the do-it-yourselfer purists are the many resources and services of Vermont’s new boom in wool and fiber mills and related fiber businesses.