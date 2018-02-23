New boom in Vermont’s wool trade

Photo provided
Wool yarn made in Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY | “For people allergic to wool, one’s heart can only bleed.” - Elizabeth Zimmermann
Many Vermonters love wool, lots of it.
From cozy scarves to traditional Buffalo-plaid Mackinaw hunting jackets, more than a few Vermonters have a passion for not only wearing the stuff, but doing barnyard shearing and making yarn to produce all things woolen. And many have discovered a passion for nature’s best insulation after living in the Green Mountain State for a very short time—well, at least one winter’s duration.
“Wool is my favorite knitting fiber,” said Donna Druchunas of Barton, Vt. “There’s just something so comforting and cozy about the feeling of sheep’s wool, that I can never find anything else that beats it in my book.”
Druchunas keeps busy with all things woolen in her Barton house and studio. While it’s a labor of love, she’s sold patterns and books to Vermonters starting out in the world of wool.
Jenna Woginrich of her one-woman Cold Antler Farm, located in Washington County, N.Y., just across the Rutland County, Vt., line, says making her own wool is not only satisfying but it’s a valuable skill, too.
Among Woginrich’s several books about homesteading and small farming, is her popular volume titled, “Cold Antler Farm: A Memoir of Growing Food and Celebrating Life on a Scrappy Six-Acre Homestead”. It has been a popular guide for Vermont-North Country homesteaders who like to do their own shearing.
Woginrich says shearing sheep, or even goats an alpacas, is necessary to make clothing yarn, but it’s also important for the animals. Shearing makes the animals healthier and happier.
Here in Vermont, wool mostly comes from sheep, goats and alpacas, but the textile fiber can come from other animals, like angora from rabbits.
Scientifically speaking, according to wool expert and author Ann Braaten, “Wool mainly consists of protein together with a few percent lipids. In this regards it is chemically quite distinct from the more dominant textile, cotton, which is mainly cellulose.”
Vermont’s modern mills:
Beyond the do-it-yourselfer purists are the many resources and services of Vermont’s new boom in wool and fiber mills and related fiber businesses.
These small operations will help you process your wool using modern, mostly Canadian and European-made mini-mill equipment (see sidebar for some mills and contact information).
Photo provided
A woman works a state-of-the-art European made mill at Vermont Fiber Mill in Brandon.
Photo provided
Vermont Fiber Mill in Brandon.
A modern mini mill such as Vermont Fiber Mill & Studio in Brandon offer custom processing of fiber into high quality batts, roving, yarn and felt using modern equipment that enables small batches and individual fleeces. This mill, located between Rutland and Middlebury, also lets customer rent looms and carders and the owners also host fiber-related workshops.
Photo provided
A Mad River Woolery weaver at work.
Over the Green Mountains from Brandon, in Waitsfield, the Mad River Woolery is another popular mini mill. The mill’s brand new equipment is manufactured by Belfast Mini Mills in Canada. Your raw fiber can be handled, from washing through yarn and every step in between. This mill specializes fine wools such as Merino (a Vermont original), Cormo and Rambouillet to courser wools such as Icelandic Lopi, alpaca, llama, mohair and angora bunny.
You can begin your wild and wooly adventures in shearing and yarn making by contacting some of the Vermont specialists noted below. In the Green Mountain State, all you have to do is ask and someone will show you how it’s done to get you hooked on wool.
The following businesses offer scouring, carding, spinning services. They will also help you locate shearers and answer all your questions:
Green Mountain Spinnery
Box 568, 7 Brick Ln.
Putney, Vt. 05346
(802) 387-4528
Email: spinnery@sover.net
Mad River Woolery
Inn at the Round Barn
Waitsfield, Vt. 05673
(802) 496-6251
Contact: Susan Snider and Vee Lynch
Email: sasnider209@gmail.com
Vermont Fiber Mill & Studio
185 Adams Rd.
Brandon, Vt. 05733
(802) 236-9158
Contact: Deb Bratton
Email: vtfibermill@gmail.com