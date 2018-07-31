New citizens take oath in Castleton

× Expand Photo provided Among the participating naturalization candidates was Castleton student Fidele Rutayisire, a member of the 2017 North Atlantic Conference Champion Men’s Soccer Team.

CASTLETON | On July 17, Castleton University hosted a Naturalization Ceremony on welcoming 47 new United States citizens, including both a Castleton University alumna and a current student.

The candidates hailed from 20 different countries including Austria, Bhutan, Canada, Congo, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hungary, Iraq, Kenya, Moldova, Nepal, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Russia Rwanda, Somalia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Castleton University President Karen M. Scolforo welcomed the group to the Castleton campus and congratulate them on this important milestone and achievement.

“As new citizens, you enrich our country. You bring experiences from which we learn, talents from which we grow, and a resolve that inspires us all,” said Scolforo. “This country was built by people like you. It has grown because of people like you. It will continue to thrive because of people like you.”

Among the participating naturalization candidates was Castleton student Fidele Rutayisire, a member of the 2017 North Atlantic Conference Champion Men’s Soccer Team. Originally from Rwanda, Rutayisire was surrounded by friends and fellow teammates as he earned his citizenship status. Joining him was Castleton alumna Neha Gratton ‘94 of the United Kingdom.

“Castleton University is a place where people of all different backgrounds come together to transform themselves, to transform one another, to transform the world around them, and to become one family in the process,” added Scolforo. “We are all in this together, and together we will change the world.”