New construction

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY – Work began last week by Jericho-based Dirt Tech Construction on a new residential complex at 212 South Village Green in Middlebury, located next to the state office complex located off Court Street (U.S. Route 7). Currently, there are 14 low income housing apartment complexes which contain 383 affordable apartments for rent in town. Many of these rental apartments are income-based housing with about 189 apartments that set rent based on income. Often referred to as "HUD apartments", there are 52 Section 8, taxpayer-subsidized apartments in Middlebury. There are 446 other low-income apartments that don't have rental assistance, but are still considered to be affordable housing.