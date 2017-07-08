New construction

MIDDLEBURY – Work began last week by Jericho-based Dirt Tech Construction on a new residential complex at 212 South Village Green in Middlebury, located next to the state office complex located off Court Street (U.S. Route 7). Currently, there are 14 low income housing apartment complexes which contain 383 affordable apartments for rent in town. Many of these rental apartments are income-based housing with about 189 apartments that set rent based on income. Often referred to as "HUD apartments", there are 52 Section 8, taxpayer-subsidized apartments in Middlebury. There are 446 other low-income apartments that don't have rental assistance, but are still considered to be affordable housing.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines