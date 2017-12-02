New director for Vermont Agency

× Expand File photo Scott Waterman.

MONTPELIER | The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets hired a new director of policy and communications. Scott Waterman comes to Agriculture from the Department of Public Safety where he was the public information officer for the Vermont State Police.

Waterman takes over for Alison Kosakowski who recently returned to her family’s farm in Richmond. Waterman comes to the agency with 20 years of experience in the media working as an award-winning photographer and assignment manager for WCAX-TV and WVNY-TV.

Waterman will focus on developing and implementing policy and communications strategies that move Vermont agriculture forward.

“Agriculture is a critical part of our economy and I look forward to helping our farmers and consumers. As a life-long Vermonter, I look forward to working with the public, farmers, lawmakers and partners on growing the Vermont economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the vulnerable,” he said.

Waterman lives in Burlington with his wife Shelly and his two daughters.