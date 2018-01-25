New England’s volcanoes in the sea

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A view of downtown Montreal from atop the city’s ancient volcanic mound, Mount Royal Park. This ancient feature and the White Mountains were formed by the New England hotspot.

WOODS HOLE, Mass. | The New England Seamounts make up the longest seamount chain in the North Atlantic. They encompass more than 30 major volcanic peaks extending from Georges Bank southeast for about 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) to the eastern end of the Bermuda Rise, ending abruptly with Nashville Seamount to the east northeast of Bermuda.

“The New England Seamounts were once at or above sea level,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).”As time passed, however, and the chain moved farther away from the New England hotspot, the crust cooled and contracted, sinking back down to the ocean. The peaks are now all a kilometer or more below the surface.”

The major peaks of the New England Seamounts rise as much as 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) above the Sohm Abyssal Plain.

About 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Nashville Seamount, the Corner Rise seamounts form a cluster of peaks midway between the eastern end of the New England Seamounts and the Mid Atlantic Ridge.

The New England Seamounts and Corner Rise seamounts resulted from a mantle-plume hotspot, which moved from southern Quebec towards the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

New Hampshire’s White Mountains and downtown Montreal’s Mount Royal Park are ancient volcanic structures formed by the movement of the New England hotspot, deep under the surface, millions of years ago.

The geology of the New England Seamounts and the effects of the seamounts on the flow regime of the Gulf Stream have been studied extensively, but the biota (animal life) has been almost completely ignored.

Researcher Jon Moore has examined archived photos taken during the geological investigation of the New England Seamounts. He has shown that more than 50 species of invertebrates, and at least eight species of fishes, were photographed on these seamounts.

In 1997, exploratory commercial fishing on Bear Seamount, the closest seamount to New England, captured seven more fish species, including three exotic species—two previously seen only in the eastern Atlantic and one found only in the temperate Southern Hemisphere.

Note: Special thanks to NOAA for permission to publish this story.