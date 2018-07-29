New exhibit

× Expand Rokeby Museum photo Michelle Bishop

To open Rokeby’s 2018 special exhibit “Fabric of Emancipation” last weekend, Michelle Bishop of Harlem Needle Arts spoke about the influence of textile art as resistance for social change. She, along with participating artist L’Merchie Frazier, met attendees during the opening reception. The exhibit features pieces by the country’s preeminent fiber, textile, and needle artists. Each work speaks to the artist’s view of the African Diaspora and his or her own personal historical interpretation.