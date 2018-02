× Expand Fair use photo courtesy of the Middlebury F.D.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury resident Mark Mooney suggested that the town Selectboard ask Middlebury College officials to reconsider a decision not to contribute to a new Middlebury F.D. ladder truck. At the Jan. 23 board meeting, Mooney argued that the truck’s specifications are designed with college buildings in mind; the college should, therefore, contribute toward the cost, he said. The truck arrived here Jan. 16 from New Hampshire.