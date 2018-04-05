New group in BLSG Insect District

× Expand Photo provided Vermont’s BLSG Insect Control District allows property owners to request that no spraying occur on roads adjacent to their property. Property owners can opt out of spraying by mailing a letter with a copy of the property’s tax map.

SALISBURY | A new group of residents has formed to address the serious concerns of disease-carrying insects in their region.

Moosalamoo Woods & Waters is the newly formed group in the Mt. Moosalamoo massif area spanning Addison and Rutland counties.

Members include residents of the towns in the BLSG Insect Control District, which consists of Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury, Goshen, and now Pittsford.

According to recent news statement released by the group, the first campaign is focused on mosquitoes, along-time scourge in the Moosalamoo area.

“BLSG is the only insect control district in Vermont permitted to spray pesticides along town roads to kill adult mosquitoes,” according to the group’s news statement. “Following Pittsford’s recent Town Meeting Day vote to join the BLSG district, the new group wants to make sure Pittsford residents and all citizens within the BLSG district know how to opt out of pesticide spraying if they are concerned about the health or environmental risks.”

According to MW&W’s Chris Fastie, “The BLSG Insect Control District allows property owners to request that no spraying occur on roads adjacent to their property. Property owners can opt out of spraying by mailing a letter with a copy of the property’s tax map.”

Fastie noted that Moosalamoo Woods & Waters also hosts an informational website with an area map showing the district at mwwvt.org/tax-maps.

Fastie noted that letters requesting that pesticides not be sprayed on a property must be mailed, along with the map showing the location of concern, to the BLSG Insect Control District, P.O. Box 188, Brandon, VT 05733, by early April. For other details, contact Fastie at mwwvt.org@gmail.com or 352-9028.