NEW HAVEN — The Annual New Haven Town-Wide Lawn and Garage Sale Weekend will be held Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maps will be available beginning May 24 at the New Haven Town Office and Library, the Village Green Market, New Haven Jiffy Mart and New Haven Mobil. To be added to the map, please call Suzy Roorda at 802-453-5978 by 8 p.m. Monday, May 22.