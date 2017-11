NEW HAVEN | An anonymous industry source told the Eagle Nov. 13 that developers of a proposed 400-megawatt electrical power inverter facility in New Haven have withdrawn the proposal.

The original plan was to run a transmission line from New York, under Lake Champlain, to a site in New Haven near U.S. Route 7.

U.K.-owned National Grid and a Massachusetts-based Anbaric Transmission had planned to build the New Haven plant to convert wind power for use in southern New England.