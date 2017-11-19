× Expand Photo provided

RUTLAND | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (left) visited Rutland last week to meet with Rutland Mayor David Allaire (right) and greet a former resident of Puerto Rico, a hospitality worker who came to Rutland following Hurricane Maria. The man, identified as Rico, is working at the Southside Steakhouse on U.S. Route 7. “Gov. Scott was good enough to pose for a photo with Rico and myself...,” Allaire said. “The governor played a role in helping Rico escape the hurricane ravaged island... to start a new life here in Vermont.”