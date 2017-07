MIDDLEBURY – Tony Neri of Middlebury is the new owner of the former Greg’s Meat Market located on Elm Street in Middlebury. Neri said that he plans to reboot the store in its role as a downtown supermarket. The store has been shuttered since the spring of 2015. Store founder Greg Wry, who sold the business to a second owner, is now affiliated with Monument Dairy in Weybridge.