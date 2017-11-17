New pizzeria takes over Two Bros. Lounge

MIDDLEBURY | Notte, an Italian Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will open in the former Two Brothers Lounge space in downtown Middlebury on Thursday, Nov.16.

Notte (pronounced ‘no·tay’, the word for ‘night’ in Italian) will feature Italian-style appetizers, salads and brick-oven pizzas; as well as old-world wines, Italian-inspired cocktails and local craft brews.

Notte will also offer late night entertainment, carrying on the tradition of Two Brothers Lounge & Stage.

The idea for Notte began last winter, when Two Brothers Tavern had to build a temporary kitchen in its Lounge space to serve out of while its main kitchen was being renovated for three months.

Due to the restrictions of a basement kitchen, pizza ovens were one of the few options available to them. The plan had been to tear out the temporary kitchen after the renovations were complete, but the pizza they served was so well-received that they decided to offer it permanently.

Notte will continue to feature a mix of live bands, DJs, Trivia and Karaoke throughout the week. These music offerings will not interfere with the dining atmosphere earlier in the evening.

Notte will be open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. Tuesday- Saturday. Menus and entertainment listings can be viewed on-line at www.nottevt.com. Take-out orders may be placed by calling 802-989-7351.