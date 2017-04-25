New prescribing rules aim to combat opioid misuse

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Health is conducting a series of presentations for health care professionals about new rules governing the prescribing of opioids. A live webinar hosted by the Vermont Medical Society is scheduled for May 17 at noon, with Mark Levine, MD, Commissioner of the Department of Health, Patricia Fisher, MD, Family Medicine, UVM College of Medicine and Hannah Hauser, MSW, Vermont Prescription Monitoring Program.

Last year Governor Peter Shumlin signed into law a bill that limits how many opioid painkillers can be prescribed to patients, and sets guidelines according to the patients level of pain, from minor to extreme. The overprescribing if painkillers has been blamed in part for the state’s opioid crisis, and the new rules are intended to address the issue at the patient-provider level by providing a framework for prescription of opioids.

The revision to the existing prescribing rules are intended to minimize opportunities for misuse, abuse, diversion, addiction and overdoses, by flipping the presumption that a patient needs opioids to manage pain, and by addressing appropriate quantities for initial prescriptions.

“These rules are a critical part of our efforts to create conditions where we can prevent opioid addiction from starting,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.

To bridge the varying prescribing practices and philosophies among Vermont’s prescribers, the rules set new ‘defaults’ for prescribing for pain, and requires that doctors assess non-opioid and non-pharmacological treatments before opioids are prescribed. Providers will also continue to engage patients in their own treatment decisions, through education concerning the risks associated with taking opioids, safe storage and appropriate disposal of opioids.

Doctors will be prohibited from prescribing opioid painkillers to people with minor pain, such as from headaches, molar removal, ankle sprains, non-specific back pain or nonspecific low-back pain. For moderate pain, doctors can prescribe up to five days worth of opioids, with a 7 day maximum for extreme pain. Specific dosages are also laid out in the rules. If a provider wants to prescribe long-acting opioids, the reason must be justified in the patients medical record. The rules don’t prohibit a provider from writing a second prescription if necessary.

Dr. Levine said the new rules were approved by the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules following an extensive process that included 19 meetings and a public hearing with patients, physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other stakeholders.

For more information about the April 18 and 20 in-person presentations and the May 17 webinar, visit: http://www.vtmd.org/sites/default/files/OpioidPrescribingflyer.pdf