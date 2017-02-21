New red light ordinance in Rutland

× Expand Comstock Getty Images 78459046

RUTLAND — In just a few short weeks, Rutland could be the first city in Vermont to make “dodging a red light” a punishable offense.

Currently, there is no law in the state of Vermont prohibiting drivers from cutting through a parking lot to avoid waiting at a red light.

Earlier this winter, George Gides — a member of the Board of Aldermen in Rutland since 2013 — was at the Stewart’s convenience store on the corner of Woodstock Avenue and Stratton Road in Rutland. He finished pumping his gas, and started to come out from behind a car when a small silver sedan came speeding through the parking lot. He stepped back to avoid being hit, and expected the car to pull into a parking spot, and instead, the car went right out the other side and turned right out onto Stratton Road.

As Gides recovered from the surprise and started to walk out from behind the car again, a second car came speeding through and copied the sedan. An older gentleman was walking out of the store at the time with a walker and carrying an oxygen tank in one hand and a grocery bag in the other.

“The second car missed him by inches,” Gides recalls. “His head was down and he never even looked up. If he had slipped or if the car had caught the wheels of his walker, it would have been really bad.”

After the incident, Gides got in touch with the chief of police in Rutland, Brian Kilcullen to see if the department could put a cruiser there to observe what was happening. Kilcullen met with the manager of the Stewart’s who said this happens all day every day, particularly during rush hours in the morning and after school lets out.

“The manager told him he even saw a bus driver cut through once,” says Gides.

Kilcullen looked up statutes starting with the city ordinances, and working up to the state level, and found that there was nothing specifically prohibiting people from this dangerous maneuver.

“The closest would probably be something like a reckless driving charge, or crossing a sidewalk without stopping. However that would only apply to leaving the parking lot, since you always cross a sidewalk without stopping if you’re coming in,” says Gides.

Kilcullen sent Gides examples of laws in other states in order to develop one for Vermont. He sent New York’s law, for example, where it is illegal everywhere.

Gides worked with city attorney Charlie Romeo, and using New York’s verbiage as a guide, they came up with the new rule for Rutland. The only thing they added was specific language including stop signs.

The ordinance will impose fines on drivers who cut across a sidewalk, parking lot, or driveways to avoid waiting at a traffic light or stop sign.

For the first offense, a driver will be required to pay a $50 fine. This jumps up to $100 for a second offense, and for any subsequent offenses, the driver will be fined $250. Fines will be issued based on the discretion of the officer making the stop.

Before the ordinance officially goes into effect, there will be a 21 day public comment period. If residents do not petition to vote on the subject at Town Meeting day, the ordinance will go into effect.

According to Gides, there has been a very small amount of pushback.

“Mainly it has been people saying things like ‘we don’t need more laws, police don’t enforce the ones we have’. But they won’t even have the opportunity to enforce it if it’s not a law, right?”

Others have criticized Gides for being concerned with something so simple, calling it a “waste of time” when we should be more concerned with the heroin problem instead of dodging red lights.

“If it was as easy as legislating away heroin, it would have been done by now. But you can’t legislate people’s choices to drive drunk or use drugs. It’s not that simple,” responds Gides.

State Representative Peter Fagan is working to take this to a state level. He said that he isn’t yet saying that there needs to be a law, but would like Montpelier to at least discuss it.

The decision to write the ordinance goes further than just that winter day in the Stewart’s parking lot. Gides has been hit by a car twice in his life; once when he was 13, and once by a hit and run driver in Kenmore Square in Boston when he was a young adult.

“I don’t want any citizen of Rutland to go through that pain, or the realization that I might not have woken up. All because someone wants to save 30 seconds on their day.”