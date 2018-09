MIDDLEBURY | The Lobby Restaurant, located at 7 Bakery Ln. in downtown Middlebury, officially closed on Aug. 27, but is awaiting rebirth in a new guise by new owners Matt and Caroline Corrente, according to the Addison County Chamber of Commerce. Matt was executive chef at Two Brothers Tavern. Caroline owns Haymakers Bun Company and also studied culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.