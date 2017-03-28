New role for old Bristol Fire House

× Expand Photo provided John and William Gibbs are ready to begin renovations on the old Bristol Fire House.

BRISTOL — William Gibbs is planning to celebrate his 58th birthday on April 7 by becoming the new owner of the historic firehouse on North Street in Bristol.

Gibbs, a life-long builder and master carpenter, was living in St. Albans and working in Middlebury, but the long commute prompted him to look for a place closer to his work. His requirements were basic, but hard to find at an affordable price. He wanted a home closer to work with space to set up a small wood-working shop.

His brother, Chief Kevin Gibbs of the Bristol Police Department mentioned that the old firehouse might be for sale, since Bristol Fire and Rescue has moved into their new quarters. Gibbs submitted a purchase proposal that included meticulous measurements of the entire building, breaking down each step: design, materials, costs and rough time lines. His son, Army Officer John Gibbs put some of his military skills to work by compiling documents and formatting the presentation to the town. John Gibbs said their work paid off.

“That, along with my fathers passionate proposal to the town Selectboard tipped the opinion in his favor and his proposal was unanimously accepted,” he said.

The town added a requirement to the purchase deal that part of the renovation effort will include the restoration of the front face of the building to its original appearance to retain the historical nature of the building and that phase will take priority. The building will have one main garage door with a window on either side on the first floor. The roof and siding will be refurbished.

“While it was not a requirement to start on that part of the build, we believe it is important to the town, so it is important to us. It’s a priority of our project,” John Gibbs said.

After the exterior is complete, Gibbs will begin to make the place his home. The top floor will be a single family residence, with two bedrooms and one bath. The first floor will become his woodworking shop and the building in the back will serve as a garage and storage area.

The project is expected to take just under a year, with time built in for weather and unforeseen circumstances. Gibbs will have help from his brother, Kevin and a few other Bristol friends. He has extended an invitation to the Town of Bristol to post displays honoring the station on the property during holidays and parades.

John Gibbs said they are open to having a viewing of the station prior to the commencement of renovations, and will most likely have an open house upon the projects completion. John and his father are excited about the new project, and he’s very proud of his dad.

“Already a perfectionist, consummate professional and skilled craftsman, my father has built a plethora of masterful pieces, but the emotional drive and personal nature of this project will make it one of his best and a sight to behold,” John Gibbs said.