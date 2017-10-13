New sightseeing club makes local treks

× Expand Photo by Jan Walker Members of Traveling Sightseeing Associates of Addison County are planning their second outing to the Rokeby Museum on Oct. 28. Pictured: Sightseers Shulamith Clearbridge and Shirley Perkins enjoy a TSA outing at the Robert Frost Trail in Ripton last month.

MIDDLEBURY | A new Addison County-based travel group called Traveling Sightseeing Associates (TSA) will visit the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh on Saturday, Oct. 28.

TSA members will take the ACTR bus from Middlebury to Ferrisburgh as part of the local travel experience.

The first trip of the TSA was to the Robert Frost Trail in Ripton on Sept. 13.

The group paused to read Frost’s poetry and to take pictures. Attendees appreciated the emerging leaf color highlights and how nice it was to share the time with other people. Those participating look forward to future group trips.

If you are interested in TSA trips, contact the writer at janwalkervt@together.net or (802) 388-4220.