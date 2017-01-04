New Year | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo © Michael Slobodian, via Facebook Persian trio Constantinople will perform at the Mahoney Center for the Arts in Middlebury on Jan. 13.

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”

Benjamin Franklin said that.

Though one does not have to wait until a new year arrives to become a better person, there’s something nice about having a definitive start date for life goals.

Whether misguided or not, it’s comforting to say: next year, I will be better.

I’m a firm believer that getting involved in the arts can aid anyone in their journey toward betterment.

Here are a few suggestions on how to start your year — and your personal journey — off right with local music, arts and entertainment:

UPCOMING

Gyyps will headline a performance with Yonas, Healy and Mase Well at Higher Ground in S. Burlington on Jan. 11. Gyyps is a rapper from California. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit highergroundmusic.com.

The Winooski United Methodist Church will host performances by Lee Renaldo, Steve Gunn and Meg Baird on Jan. 12. The show is presented by Waking Windows. Tickets are $15, doors open at 7:30 p.m. There will be a pre-show party at the Monkey House, with pierogis from Luiza’s Homemade with Love. For more information, visit facebook.com/wakingwindows.

On Jan. 6, Orange Julians and Photoreceptor will perform at the Monkey House in Winooski. Orange Julians is a songwriter from the New England area. Photoreceptor is an alternative, experimental project by Burlington-based Evan Raine. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for ages 21 and up, $8 for ages 18-20. For more information, visit facebook.com/monkeyhousevt.

Persian trio Constantinople will perform at the Mahoney Center for the Arts in Middlebury on Jan. 13 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit facebook.com/artsatmiddlebury.

The Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury will host a lecture by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier on Jan. 12. Bernier will discuss the lives of the Canada Lynx. For more information, visit ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

Indie band Barika will perform at Positive Pie in Montpelier on Jan. 13. Show starts at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/positivepievt.

Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier will host DJ Abstractivve on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/sweetmelissasvt.

The Governor’s Gallery in Montpelier will display an exhibit by Vermont artist Stephen Schaub until March 31. An opening reception for the show, titled “From Far Away,” is slated Jan. 12 from 4-7 p.m. For more information, visit stephenschaub.com.

LAST CHANCE

“Peace on Earth,” an exhibit that resulted from an open call to artists to create works that celebrate peace, will close on Jan. 7. The Compass Music and Arts Center in Brandon has hosted this exhibit since Nov. 4, 2016. If you haven’t caught this show yet, now is the time! For more information, visit cmacvt.org.

“Interiors,” an exhibit by Diane Fitch, will close on Jan. 7. The Castleton Downtown Gallery in Rutland has hosted this exhibit since Nov. 30, 2016. Fitch’s work “explores the interplay of illusion and underlying abstraction,” say organizers. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries.

“Horizons,” an exhibition of paintings by Susannah Colby, will close on Jan. 13. The White River Craft Center (WRCC) in Randolph has hosted his show since Oct. 15, 2016. Colby, a Vermont native, is known for making beautiful oil paintings. All artwork is for sale in this exhibit; all proceeds will benefit the artist and the WRCC. For more information, visit susannahcolbyfineart.com.

The Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury will close their “World Challenges and Wooden Wonders” exhibit on Jan. 14. According to organizers, the show offers “an intimate look at the consequences of climate change, war and violence” through “artistic interpretations by Vermonters of issues that unite and divide our nation.” For more information, visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.

The “More Light” exhibit at Vergennes’ Northern Daughters Gallery will close on Jan. 15. The show, featuring works by Anne Lady, Bonnie Baird, Cameron Schimtz and more, has been on display at Northern Daughters since Dec. 1. For more information, visit northerndaughters.com.