Nominate a tree hero

BURLINGTON — Do you know someone who is a dedicated steward or advocate for the trees in your community? Perhaps there’s a volunteer group that has developed or implemented a town forest management plan or organized events to raise public awareness about invasive forest insect pests.

If so, you can help recognize their good work by nominating them for a 2017 Vermont Tree Stewards Award. The deadline for nominations is March 31.

The awards are sponsored by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Information and nomination forms can be found at http://vtcommunityforestry.org/celebrate/awards/tree-steward-awards.

Award winners will be recognized at a special ceremony at the Vermont Arbor Day Conference, May 4 at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.

Awards will be given out in four categories:

LEADER: An individual who, through his or her services to a community or organization, has shown leadership and dedication in carrying out a community or urban forestry objective.

VOLUNTEER GROUP: An organization, team or ad/hoc group who, through its volunteer efforts, has shown outstanding dedication and commitment in introducing or sustaining an urban and community forestry project within its community.

× Expand Photo via http://vtcommunityforestry.org/ James Biddle- 2016 Youth/Student Award

YOUTH/STUDENT: Recognition of an individual or group, from elementary school to college, who has contributed in a significant way to an activity, publication or ceremony or who has shown continued interest in the advancement of the goals of urban and community forestry.

× Expand Photo via http://vtcommunityforestry.org/ Marie Ambusk- 2016 Unsung Hero Award

UNSUNG HERO: An individual and/or team who works behind the scenes, consistently going above and beyond to make a difference in a community’s urban and community forest.

For questions or more information, contact Bonnie Woodford at bonnie.woodford@partner.vermont.gov.