North Ferrisburgh family opens home to NYC girl

NORTH FERRISBURGH — The Johnson family of North Ferrisburgh welcomed back their 12-year-old Fresh Air friend, Vicky, on June 30.

Vicky’s stay with the Johnson’s is a much anticipated annual summer event for the family. Since 2014, the lively, curious girl has become an honorary member of the Johnson’s family circle.

A resident of Queens, New York (a borough of New York City), Vicky is making her return visit with John and Barbara Johnson, along with their two children, Charles and Rebecca. Vicky’s stays with the Johnson’s came about thanks to the good work of the Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.

Vicky began her summertime fun with the Johnson’s three years ago; she quickly fell-in-love with the Johnson’s as well as Vermont’s great outdoors, especially dairy cows.

The Johnson’s were in the parking lot at the Christian Reformed Church in Vergennes to greet Vicky upon her arrival on Friday. And all family members were on hand to reunite with her with plenty of hugs and lots of laughter.

According to Barbara, “last summer we took Vicky fishing at the Waterbury Reservoir and she got to milk a cow at Shelburne Farms. We love being able to go to the movies and play outside with her too. Vicky lets us rediscover our childhood.”

This summer, the Johnson’s plan taking Vicky biking, camping, hiking, picnicking and swimming at a local lake.

Keeping active is what a youngster’s life is all about and this 12-year-old is no exception; she enjoys playing outdoor sports. And since there’s plenty of open, grassy fields in the Ferrisburgh area, there are ample opportunities for Vicky to get healthy exercise.

Marion Sullivan, a local volunteer for the Fresh Air Fund, has been a leader in placing children and teens with families in Addison County.

According to Sullivan, the non-profit Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to low-income New York City children since 1877.

“Each summer, thousands of children visit volunteer host families in rural, suburban and small town communities along the East Coast and southern Canada,” Fresh Air spokesperson Katie Dolan told the Eagle.