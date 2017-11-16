Northlands collects for food shelf

× Expand Photo provided The staff at Northlands dressed down both Thursday and Friday in exchange for two canned goods for the Vergennes Food Shelf or a cash donation.

VERGENNES | Northlands Job Corps Center students and staff recently gave back to the community by donating canned goods and cash to a local church’s food shelf.

Northlands Job Corps Center successfully donated a total of 247 food items and $50 cash. Like many schools around the nation, teachers and staff are able to dress down on Friday’s in exchange for a small donation.

For two weeks the staff at Northlands dressed down both Thursday and Friday in exchange for two canned goods for the Vergennes Food Shelf or a cash donation.

“Many of our students and some of staff know what it’s like to go hungry,” said Acting Center Director Alicia Grangent. “A food pantry in a rural community can reach a lot of people that really need the help. It is not only the charitable thing to do, but the human thing to do. We have the ability to help make sure people don’t go hungry.”

All proceeds went to the Vergennes Food Shelf at the Vergennes Church of Christ.