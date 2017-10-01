Northlands dedicates new welding facility

× Expand Photo provided Northlands Jobs Corps opened an advanced welding facility at the center in Vergennes. The state-of-art classroom will train students for careers in this growing technical trade.

VERGENNES | Addison County community members, welding vendors, and education staffers were on hand recently at the open house for the Northlands Job Corps’ new advanced welding shop; they were anticipating the moment for the past three years.

Thank you speeches at the opening were offered by Sue Magill, CTT manager, Shirma Ferguson, center director, Logan Barbosa, BCL, on behalf of Chugach Program Manager Bobbie Irvin, Jim Blanchard, advanced welding instructor and Alicia Grangent, Career Services director.

Guest speakers included Doug Desrochers, the American Welding Society District 1 director, and Vergennes Mayor Mike Daniels.

Five Northlands students were in attendance to discuss their state of the art welding classroom and future career plans in the technical field of welding.

AWS District 1 Director Doug Desrochers, who also is a welding instructor at a Massachusetts high school, spoke about how proud he was to see the amount of dedication and support given.

Desrochers, and the other educators and officials present, toured the classroom and stated they could “only dream “of having what they were seeing at Northlands’ advanced welding facility.

At the end of the open house, Jim Blanchard gathered attendees for a final statement.

Desrochers revealed two plaques which were awarded on behalf of the American Welding Society to Shirma Ferguson and Sue Magill. The plaque text was a thanks to both individuals: “The American Welding Society District One members recognize for your support and commitment to the AWS goal of continuing education of welding science and technology that is vital to the future of our organization and industry.”